Winux – Windows Theme Over Linux
No hardware limitations, no absurd requirements. Inspired by Windows 10 and 11, Winux Operating System is fast and secure, as a Linux-based operating system should be.
Designed to be family-friendly
Winux Operating System was created to reduce your learning curve, bringing all its look and tools inspired by Microsoft Windows 10 and 11.
Windows 11 inspired theme
Windows 10 inspired theme
Give your device back its power
The Winux operating system is compatible with any Intel or Amd 64-bit processor.